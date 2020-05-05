According to data from the Mississippi State Department of Health’s Tuesday report, Monroe County has two new positive cases of coronavirus, bringing the total to 177. Monroe County’s number of positive cases has slowed in the previous days compared to increasing rates in mid- to late-April.
Statewide, there were 330 new positive cases reported and 32 new deaths. Since March 11, Mississippi has reported 8,207 positive cases and 342 who have tested positive have died.
The state’s number of presumptive recoveries is 4,421.
More data is available at https://msdh.ms.gov/msdhsite/_static/14,0,420.html.