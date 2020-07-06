According to Monday’s coronavirus report from the Mississippi State Department of Health, Monroe County has two new positive cases, bringing the total number of people who tested positive since March 16 to 403.
The updated number of presumptive recoveries statewide is 22,167. County-by-county recovery totals are not reported.
Statewide, there were 357 new positive cases reported and three new deaths.
Mississippi’s total number of positive cases since March 11 is 31,257, and the number of deaths linked to people who tested positive for COVID-19 is 1,114.
More data is available at https://msdh.ms.gov/msdhsite/_static/14,0,420.html.