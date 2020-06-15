The Mississippi State Department of Health reported two new positive cases of coronavirus for Monroe County through its Monday report. The county’s total number of cases since March 16 is 295.
The MSDH reported 283 new positive cases statewide and four new deaths. To date, Mississippi has 19,516 total positive cases and 891 deaths linked to people who tested positive for COVID-19.
The latest reported number of presumptive recoveries is 13,356.
More information can be found at https://msdh.ms.gov/msdhsite/_static/14,0,420.html.