According to Wednesday’s report from the Mississippi State Department of Health, Monroe County has two new positive cases of coronavirus. The total for the county since March 16 is now 267.
For Mississippi, there were 302 new positive cases and 15 new deaths related to people who tested positive for COVID-19.
The state’s total number of positive cases since March 11 is 16,322. The total number of deaths is 782.
Mississippi’s presumptive recovery rate is 11,203.
More data is available at https://msdh.ms.gov/msdhsite/_static/14,0,420.html.