Tuesday’s report from the Mississippi State Department of Health indicated 20 new positive coronavirus cases for Monroe County, which is the biggest one-day increase for the county to date.
The new total brings the countywide total from March 16’s first case to now to 95.
The daily report listed an overall total of eight deaths for Monroe County to date.
“We’ve tried to pinpoint what is causing the number of cases, but it’s equal throughout the whole county. I can’t say it’s more in one part of the county than another,” Monroe County Emergency Management Agency Director Donna Sanderson said Monday.
As far as the total number of cases reported for the county to date, 52 whites have tested positive, followed by 19 African-Americans, four listed in the ‘Other’ category and 20 listed in the ‘Under Investigation’ category, which means cases are still under investigation and data has not been finalized.
Statewide, there were 204 new cases, bringing the total to 4,716 and 14 new deaths, bringing that total to 183.
More data is available at https://msdh.ms.gov/msdhsite/_static/14,0,420.html.