According to Friday’s update from the Mississippi State Department of Health, Monroe County’s total number of positive cases since March 16 is 161, after four new cases were reported.
Of that total, 84 have been linked to long-term care facilities. Lauderdale County's number of positive cases at long-term care facilities is now 85.
Data now states three Monroe County long-term care facilities have now reported cases.
Care Center of Aberdeen Director of Nursing Carol Sweeney confirmed two employees who work in housekeeping tested positive.
“No resident has a positive case,” she said. “We have two employees who are positive with no signs or symptoms. They work in housekeeping, and that is a different building outside of our facility. They work in laundry. They weren’t around anyone who would pose a threat.”
Sweeney added the two employees have been gone from work for seven days.
Statewide, there were 397 new positive cases reported, bringing Mississippi’s total since March 11 to 7,212. There were 20 new deaths reported, bringing the overall statewide total to 281.
The statewide number of presumed recoveries is 3,413. The recovery numbers will be updated weekly.
More data can be accessed at https://msdh.ms.gov/msdhsite/_static/14,0,420.html.