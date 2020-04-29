According to Wednesday’s data from the Mississippi State Department of Health, Monroe County has four new cases of coronavirus reported since March 16’s first case in the county, with 79 of them attributed to long-term care facilities.
The county remains highest in Mississippi with the number of positive long-term care facilities cases to date.
Monroe County’s total of positive cases to date is 157.
Statewide, there were 227 new cases reported and 11 new deaths through Wednesday’s report. Since March 11, there have been 6,569 positive cases and 250 deaths reported throughout Mississippi.
More information is available at https://msdh.ms.gov/msdhsite/_static/14,0,420.html.