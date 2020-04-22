Since Monroe County’s first confirmed positive case of coronavirus on March 16, Wednesday’s report from the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) pushes the county’s total to date to 99. There were four new cases reported.
Additionally, Monroe County’s total number of deaths now stands at nine after one new death linked to a long-term care center was reported through Wednesday’s release from the MSDH.
For northeast Mississippi, Monroe County still has the highest number of cases to date, ahead of Lafayette County with 70 positive cases and Lee County with 64 positive cases.
The MSDH report does not include the number of recoveries.
There have been reported outbreaks at two unnamed long-term care facilities in the county, with the county’s total number of cases in senior living facilities at 34.
Statewide, Monroe County has the third most number of positive cases at long-term care facilities with Lauderdale County having the most with 63 and Lincoln County next with 41.
As far as long-term care facilities cases locally, there were 29 Caucasians listed and two African-Americans who tested positive through data reported by the MSDH, and three other cases under investigation, which means cases are still under investigation and data has not been finalized.
No African-Americans have died of coronavirus outbreaks at long-term care centers.
The racial breakdown for total number of positive Monroe County coronavirus cases to date is 56 Caucasian, 21 African-American, four listed as ‘Other’ and 18 listed in the ‘Under Investigation’ category.
Statewide, there were 178 new cases, bringing the total to 4,894 and 10 new deaths, bringing that total to 193. Throughout Mississippi, 53,835 people have been tested for coronavirus to date.
More data is available at https://msdh.ms.gov/msdhsite/_static/14,0,420.html.