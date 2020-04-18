Monroe County now has 62 positive coronavirus cases, according to Saturday’s report from the Mississippi State Department of Health. For the county, there were four new cases listed through the daily report.
Monroe County remains the highest in northeast Mississippi’s number of positive cases, with Lee County at number two with 54 cases.
Saturday's data puts Monroe County in the highest category for number of positive cases - 61 and above. The category includes 19 other counties throughout the state.
There were 181 new positive cases reported statewide with 12 new deaths. The state’s total of positive cases is now 3,974 while the total number of deaths is 152.
For more data, click on https://msdh.ms.gov/msdhsite/_static/14,0,420.html.