According to Tuesday’s coronavirus report from the Mississippi State Department of Health, Monroe County now has 265 positive cases to date, which is an increase of four cases compared to Monday’s report.
Statewide, there were 268 new positive cases and 28 new deaths linked to people who tested positive for COVID-19. Ten of the deaths are were identified through death certificates from the period of May 6-27.
Throughout Mississippi, there are 16,017 cases since March 11, 739 deaths and 11,203 presumptive recoveries.
More data from Tuesday’s report is available at https://msdh.ms.gov/msdhsite/_static/14,0,420.html.