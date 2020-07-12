Sunday’s coronavirus report through the Mississippi State Department of Health indicates five new positive cases, bringing the county's cumulative total since March 16 to 461. It’s unknown how many people have since recovered in Monroe County.
Statewide, however, 22,167 people are presumed to have recovered.
Throughout Mississippi, there were 868 new cases reported and 19 new deaths from people who tested positive for COVID-19. Eight of the them were representative of deaths occurring between June 12 and July 6 identified from death certificates.
There were 106 long-term care facility outbreaks, according to Sunday’s data.
More information is available at https://msdh.ms.gov/msdhsite/_static/14,0,420.html/.