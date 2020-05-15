According to Friday’s report from the Mississippi State Department of Health, Monroe County’s total number of coronavirus cases since March 16 is 215, which is an increase of six cases from Thursday’s report.
There was also one new death reported for Monroe County, bringing the total number of people who tested positive for coronavirus who have died to 23.
The number of cases linked to either employees or residents at long-term care facilities to date remains at 92, which indicates a balance. The same number was reported at the beginning of the week.
The total number of presumptive recoveries statewide is 6,268.
Statewide, there were 318 new positive cases and 13 new deaths.
More data is available at https://msdh.ms.gov/msdhsite/_static/14,0,420.html.