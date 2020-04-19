Sunday’s Mississippi State Department of Health report indicated six new positive cases for coronavirus, bringing Monroe County’s total up to 68. There were 300 new cases reported statewide, which now brings Mississippi’s total to 4,274.
There were seven new deaths reported statewide, which brings that total to 159.
Through Sunday’s data, Monroe County continues to top the number of cases in northeast Mississippi, with Lee County having the second most with 60 cases.
