According to Friday’s report from the Mississippi State Department of Health, Monroe County now has 334 positive coronavirus cases to date, which is an increase of six new cases compared to the previous day’s data.
The MSDH reported 550 new cases statewide and six new deaths.
Since March 11, Mississippi has reported 25,066 positive cases and 1,022 deaths from people who tested positive for COVID-19.
The number of presumptive recoveries is 17,242.
More data is available at https://msdh.ms.gov/msdhsite/_static/14,0,420.html.