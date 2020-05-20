Wednesday’s report from the Mississippi State Department of Health indicated Monroe County’s first new positive coronavirus cases for Monroe County since the weekend. It included six new cases, bringing Monroe County’s total since March 16 to 226.
However, the number of positive cases linked to long-term care facilities has remained at 92 for more than a week. The county’s number of deaths from people who tested positive for COVID-19 remains at 23.
Statewide, there were 263 new positive cases and 16 new deaths. The number of presumptive recoveries is 7,681.
More data is available at https://msdh.ms.gov/msdhsite/_static/14,0,420.html.