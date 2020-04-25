Monroe County’s total number of positive coronavirus cases to date is now 123, according to Saturday’s report from the Mississippi State Department of Health. There were six new cases reported locally.
Of the county’s total, 49 cases have been reported at long-term care facilities.
Statewide, there were 284 new positive cases reported and 12 new deaths. Mississippi’s total to date is 5,718 positive cases and 221 total deaths.
More data can be found at https://msdh.ms.gov/msdhsite/_static/14,0,420.html.