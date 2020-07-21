Monroe County has seven new positive cases of coronavirus and Mississippi has 1,635 new cases, according to Tuesday’s report from the Mississippi State Department of Health.
Since March 16, the county has registered 525 cases and 44 deaths linked to people who tested positive for COVID-19. Since March 11, Mississippi has witnessed a total of 45,524 cases.
The number of presumed recoveries throughout the state is 30,315, but there is no data specific to individual counties.
Throughout the state, there were 31 new deaths reported through Tuesday’s report.
More data through Tuesday’s report is available at https://msdh.ms.gov/msdhsite/_static/14,0,420.html.