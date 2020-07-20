Data released Monday by the Mississippi State Department of Health reports seven new positive cases of coronavirus for Monroe County, which brings the overall total since March 16 to 518 cases.
For Mississippi, there were 1,251 new cases reported and three new deaths, including one from Monroe County, linked to people who tested positive for COVID-19.
The latest number of presumptive recoveries statewide is 30,315. This data is not reported on a county level.
More information is available at https://msdh.ms.gov/msdhsite/_static/14,0,420.html.