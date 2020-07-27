Through Monday's report from the Mississippi Department of Health, Monroe County added seven new positive cases of coronavirus and two new deaths from those who tested positive for the virus.
The county's total since March 16 is 599 cases and 47 deaths.
Statewide, there were 653 new positive cases and six new deaths reported by the Department of Health. There have been 52,957 cases and 1,501 deaths statewide since March 11.
The number of presumptive recoveries was also updated to 35,071.
More data and information can be found at https://msdh.ms.gov/msdhsite/_static/14,0,420.html.