According to Saturday’s report from the Mississippi State Department of Health, Monroe County’s total number of coronavirus cases since March 16 is 222, which is an increase of seven cases.
The number of cases linked to either employees or residents at long-term care facilities to date remains at 92, which indicates a balance.
The total number of presumptive recoveries statewide is 6,268.
Statewide, there were 322 new positive cases and 17 new deaths. The statewide total to date is 11,123, and the total number of people who have died after testing positive is 510.
More data is available at https://msdh.ms.gov/msdhsite/_static/14,0,420.html.