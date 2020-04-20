Through Monday’s report from the Mississippi State Department of Health, Monroe County has seven new positive coronavirus cases, bringing the overall total since March 16 to 75.
Mississippi overall had 238 new cases, bringing the total to 238. There were 10 new deaths reported through Monday’s MSDH update. The overall number of deaths statewide is 169.
Monroe County continues to top northeast Mississippi’s number of positive cases to date, with Lafayette County next with 67 cases. Lee County is third with 63 cases.
For more data, click on https://msdh.ms.gov/msdhsite/_static/14,0,420.html.