Thursday’s report from the Mississippi State Department of Health indicated eight new positive cases of coronavirus for the county, bringing the overall total since March 16 to 375.
There were 870 new cases reported for Mississippi and 10 new deaths linked to people who tested positive for COVID-19.
Since March 11, the MSDH has reported 28,770 positive cases and 1,092 deaths. Out of the number of positive cases, 19,388 people have presumably recovered.
More data is available at https://msdh.ms.gov/msdhsite/_static/14,0,420.html.