According to Tuesday’s report from the Mississippi State Department of Health, Monroe County’s total number of positive coronavirus cases since March 16 is 153, an increase of nine new positive cases compared to Monday’s report.
Tuesday’s data also indicates 76 positive cases reported at long-term care facilities, which surpasses Lauderdale County’s total of 75 cases. By Tuesday’s figures, Monroe County now has the most number of positive cases reported at long-term care facilities.
Monroe County Coroner Alan Gurley said to date 14 people who have tested positive for coronavirus have died, with 13 of the cases linked back to long-term care facilities. He said all of the people had underlying health issues.
Through the long-term care facilities cases, 64 have been reported in Caucasians, nine are African-American, and three more cases are under investigation.
Mississippi reported 248 new positive cases Tuesday, bringing the total to date to 6,342 and 10 new deaths, bringing the total to 239 to date.
More information can be found at https://msdh.ms.gov/msdhsite/_static/14,0,420.html.