Through Wednesday's report from the Mississippi Department of Health, four new positive cases of coronavirus were reported for Monroe County, bringing the total to 301 since March 16.
One additional death in the county was also reported for someone who tested positive for COVID-19, attributed to a death report between May 23 and June 11.
Statewide, 489 new positive cases were reported with 23 additional deaths for those who tested positive for COVID-19. The number of presumptive recoveries statewide is 15,323.
More data is available at https://msdh.ms.gov/msdhsite/_static/14,0,420.html#Mississippi.