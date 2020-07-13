Through Monday's report from the Mississippi Department of Health, Mississippi had only one new death from a person who tested positive for coronavirus with the death being from Monroe County.
Monroe County also reported one less positive coronavirus case in Monday's report from Sunday's update with the county's totals sitting at 460 positive cases since March 16 and 36 deaths for those who tested positive for COVID-19.
Statewide, there were 393 new positive cases reported for Mississippi. There are now 25,932 presumptive recoveries, which was also updated on Monday.
More information can be found at https://msdh.ms.gov/msdhsite/_static/14,0,420.html#Mississippi.