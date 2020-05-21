Thursday’s report from the Mississippi State Department of Health indicated three new positive coronavirus cases for Monroe County, bringing the county’s since March 16 to 229.
The number of positive cases linked to long-term care facilities has remained at 92 for more than a week, and the county’s number of deaths from people who tested positive for COVID-19 remains at 23.
Statewide, there were 255 new positive cases and 16 new deaths reported, bringing those totals to 12,222 with 580 deaths. The number of presumptive recoveries is 7,681.
More data is available at https://msdh.ms.gov/msdhsite/_static/14,0,420.html.