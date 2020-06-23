Following a technical glitch for the past several days with the Mississippi Department of Health Service’s COVID-19 page, county data is available again, and Monroe County’s new total of positive coronavirus cases is now at 314 since March 16.
The county surpassed the 300 mark late last week before county-by-county numbers were not reported. To date, Monroe County now has 28 deaths linked to people who tested positive for COVID-19.
There have been 93 positive cases to date associated with employees or residents of long-term care facilities in Monroe County. Of the county’s total number of deaths, 24 have been linked to long-term care facilities.
Statewide, there were 611 new positive cases reported as part of Tuesday’s data from the MSDH, bringing Mississippi’s total since March 11 to 22,898.
There were also 11 new deaths reported, making for a total of 989.
The statewide number of presumptive recoveries is 17,242.
More data is available at https://msdh.ms.gov/msdhsite/_static/14,0,420.html.