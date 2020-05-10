The Mississippi State Department of Health’s Sunday coronavirus Sunday report lists Monroe County with 199 positive cases since March 16, compared to the previous day’s report of 200. It’s unclear why the number decreased by one positive case.
Sunday’s report included one new death for the county, making the total of people who tested positive for COVID-19 who died 21. All except two deaths have been attributed to long-term care facilities.
The statewide total of presumptive recoveries is 4,421.
Through Sunday’s report, there were 123 new positive cases and nine new deaths. Mississippi’s total number of positive cases since March 11 is 9,501, and the total number of deaths is 430.
For data can be found at https://msdh.ms.gov/msdhsite/_static/14,0,420.html.