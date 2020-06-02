BECKER – Residents of Monroe County and surrounding communities can be tested for COVID-19 June 4 from noon until 4 p.m. as the University of Mississippi Medical Center and Mississippi State Department of Health continue efforts to stem virus transmission by setting up one-day, drive-through collection sites.
The testing site will be held at the Becker Community Center, located at 52246 Hwy. 25.
Anyone can be tested who is experiencing COVID-19 symptoms, including fever, cough, shortness of breath or sore throat; or who has a known or potential exposure to someone confirmed with the virus.
Those who want to be tested must first get an appointment by going through a free screening from a UMMC clinician, either through the C Spire Health telehealth smartphone app or by phone. The fastest and easiest way to get screened and tested is with the C Spire Health app. It’s available from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Saturday.
Only those with appointments will be tested.
Hundreds of people in Mississippi communities have taken advantage of the UMMC/MSDH drive-through collection sites. Those numbers include, as of the end of the day May 28, a total 2,825 people at 77 one-day testing states statewide, plus another 6,549 at the Mississippi State Fairgrounds, for a total of 9,374 tested.
The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency and the Mississippi National Guard are partnering with UMMC and MSDH to coordinate mobile testing sites. UMMC and C Spire have partnered to make the screening free to all Mississippians.
Those without smartphones who want to be screened for testing can call (601) 496-7200.
During drive-through testing, health care professionals will collect specimen samples via a nose swab. Those being tested will not exit their vehicle.