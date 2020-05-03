BECKER – Residents of Monroe County and surrounding communities are among those who can be tested for COVID-19 this week as the University of Mississippi Medical Center and Mississippi State Department of Health continue efforts to stem virus transmission by setting up a one-day, drive-through collection site.
Monroe County’s test site will be held May 7 at the Becker Community Center, located at 52246 Hwy. 25.
Anyone can be tested who is experiencing COVID-19 symptoms, including fever, cough, shortness of breath or sore throat; or who has a known or potential exposure to someone confirmed with the virus.
Those who want to be tested must first get an appointment by going through a free screening from a UMMC clinician, either through the C Spire Health telehealth smartphone app or by phone. The fastest and easiest way to get screened and tested is with the C Spire Health app. It’s available daily from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Testing hours are noon-4 p.m. Only those with appointments will be tested.
Hundreds of people in Mississippi communities have taken advantage of the UMMC/MSDH drive-through collection sites. Those numbers include, as of the end of the day May 2, a total 1,275 people at 42 one-day testing states statewide, plus another 3,391 at the Mississippi State Fairgrounds, for a total of 4,666 tested.
The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency and the Mississippi National Guard are partnering with UMMC and MSDH to coordinate mobile testing sites. UMMC and C Spire have partnered to make the screening free to all Mississippians.
Those without smartphones who want to be screened for testing can call (601) 496-7200.
During drive-through testing, health care professionals will collect specimen samples via a nose swab. Those being tested will not exit their vehicle. For more information about testing, click https://umc.edu/CoronaVirus/COVID-19-Testing/Home.html.
Other testing sites through UMMC and the MSDH this week include:
May 4:
• Adams County: Adams County Safe Room, 323 Liberty Road, Natchez
• Attala County: Attala County Coliseum, 550 Mississippi Highway 12, Kosciusko
May 5:
• Noxubee County: Noxubee Civic Center, 16291 U.S. 45, Macon
• Claiborne County: Claiborne County Parks and Recreation, 1120 Highway 61 North, Port Gibson
May 6:
• Desoto County: Landers Center, 4560 Venture Drive, Southaven
• Neshoba County: Neshoba County Coliseum, 1200 Highway 15 North, Philadelphia
May 8:
• Clarke County: Clarke County EMA, 642 S. Archusa Ave., Quitman
Additionally, Access Family Health Services’ Nettleton clinic, located at 182 W. Main St., will host a free one-day COVID-19 drive-thru testing May 7 from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m.
The testing is open to people who may have symptoms or have had exposure to someone who has tested positive.
Monroe Regional Hospital in Aberdeen also offers COVID-19 testing Mondays through Thursdays from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. and Fridays from 9 a.m. until noon at its medical plaza. It also continues its drive-thru clinic during the same hours.