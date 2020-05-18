According to data from the Mississippi State Department of Health’s Monday report, the updated number of presumptive recoveries of COVID-19 is now 7,681.
Statewide, there were 136 new cases and seven new deaths linked to people who tested positive for the virus.
Monday’s report indicated Monroe County has a reported number of 220 positive cases since March 16, which is a decrease of two cases compared to Saturday’s report. Sunday’s MSDH report did not indicate any new cases for Monroe County.
More information can be found at https://msdh.ms.gov/msdhsite/_static/14,0,420.html.