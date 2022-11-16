Mississippi State Department of Health representative Bill Moody speaks to representatives from local water suppliers about grant opportunities during a countywide meeting in July. The Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality released its first round of municipalities to receive grant funds, which includes Amory, Nettleton and Smithville.
Amory, Nettleton and Smithville are including on a list of municipalities to receive funding for water improvements through the Mississippi Municipality & County Water Infrastructure Grant Program. The Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality is administering the grants for municipalities through areas such as drinking water and wastewater improvements.
The three Monroe County municipalities were included in the first round of funding.
Amory received $1,670,272.10 in American Rescue Plan Act funds, and the state match is $1,670,272.10, making the total $3,340,544.20, according to Mayor Corey Glenn.
“It’s generational money, and we’re very excited about it. We worked hard towards achieving this and are very proud of the administration and the department heads who worked so hard to get it. We look forward to upgrading the assets as we move forward over the next 24 months, and it’s definitely going to upgrade the infrastructure in our city,” he said. “There’s been a lot of hard work done from City Hall, particularly the clerk’s office and utilities manager Mike King, in conjunction with [engineers] Owen & White. They worked very hard for us in preparing applications and plans for this.”
Glenn said a strategic plan is in place to upgrade infrastructure, which will be unveiled at a later date.
“We do have target areas and a strategic outlay of a plan of attack of how we want to approach those areas and will be releasing those in the near future and how we’re going to go about that,” he said.
Nettleton will have approximately $1.4 million to upgrade water lines dating back to the 1930s in the center part of town, which is a project the city previously took steps toward addressing.
“We're praying our water project, which is out to bid at the end of the month, will come in close to that number because anything above that means we'll have to go borrow money,” said Nettleton Mayor Phillip Baulch.
The city previously secured a loan for the project but is trying to refrain from using it to avoid a long-term payback.
"If the project comes in significantly over our estimates, we'll look at what parts we can pull out. We're looking at the areas that are in the plan that haven't had issues with water and infrastructure problems so we can pull that part of it if the project gets to be too high," Baulch said. "We're hoping and praying we get low bids so it doesn't cause us to have to borrow money. The worst case is we may side-step parts of the plan to keep the amount of money down to a minimum."
The city has worked with Cook Coggin Engineers for water infrastructure improvements in the works. As far as the water line replacements, Baulch estimates the project to take a year.
Nettleton is also pursing a sewer improvement project, and Baulch hopes completion of both projects can lead to a larger scale street paving project for the city.
Smithville Mayor Phil Goodwin is unsure at this point how much funding the city will receive for upgrades to its water system.
