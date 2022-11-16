mcj-2022-07-20-news-water-meeting.jpg

Mississippi State Department of Health representative Bill Moody speaks to representatives from local water suppliers about grant opportunities during a countywide meeting in July. The Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality released its first round of municipalities to receive grant funds, which includes Amory, Nettleton and Smithville. 

 RAY VAN DUSEN/MONROE JOURNAL FILE

Amory, Nettleton and Smithville are including on a list of municipalities to receive funding for water improvements through the Mississippi Municipality & County Water Infrastructure Grant Program. The Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality is administering the grants for municipalities through areas such as drinking water and wastewater improvements.

