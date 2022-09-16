Public hearings were held during the past couple of weeks regarding local cities’ Fiscal Year ‘22-’23 budgets. While Aberdeen’s tax millage will increase and Amory's will decrease, Nettleton’s tax millage rate will remain the same.
A public hearing was also held Sept. 9 regarding the county’s budget. While there is no countywide tax levy increase, there are increases for the Monroe County and Nettleton school districts of .21 and 3.45 mills, respectively.
Aberdeen
For the new fiscal year, Aberdeen’s total tax levy, between city and school district tax, will increase by five mills, meaning people will pay an extra $5 in taxes for every $1,000 of assessed value.
The city’s millage rate is 73.94, and the school district’s millage rate is 59.58, bringing the combined total to 133.52. One city mill is valued at $34,685, and one school district mill is $112,403.
The assessed valuation for the city and school district combined is $118,865,071, which is an increase from $108,296,862 last year.
For the City of Aberdeen, the total budgeted revenue and expenses balance at $6,057,059.
“The extra millage should produce an extra $85,672. Also on the revenues, there will be an increase of $1on the trash fees. Cemetery plots were increased last night in the board meeting by $200,” said city comptroller Karen Crump during Sept. 7’s budget hearing. “The city is planning on being much more aggressive on collection of outstanding fines. With property cleanup fees, we’re working on becoming more aggressive in that area as well.”
Mayor Charles Scott noted the upcoming transition of solid waste pickup to the county as a change for the new fiscal year. He plans for city employees to be trained on concrete work, which will save the city money in doing its own sidewalk repairs.
Capital expenditures planned for the upcoming fiscal year include two new SUVs and enhancing the communication system at the Aberdeen Police Department, new cabinets and sinks at the Aberdeen Fire Department, a new Ford F150 for the inspection department and a new Polaris Ranger for the water department.
Several employees also received three percent raises.
The water department’s total operating revenue is projected to be $2,504,018 for the upcoming year, and its total expenses are budgeted to be $2,481,284.
The city and county are matching more than $2 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds in applying for a Mississippi Department of Environment Quality-administered grant for system improvements this year. It will focus on a stabilization system in Egypt and Prairie and be a holistic approach to improving the entire water system.
The project entails construction of a 200,000-gallon elevated tank in Egypt and upgrading electrical control systems and building replacements for well control and chemical buildings in Aberdeen and Prairie.
“We’re basically operating on a 50-year-old water system that has truly not been upgraded in years. Part of that is to not only provide more pressure to the water system but it would also stabilize our system in town. The fire hydrants will have stronger water pressure. With that stronger water pressure, that would also help our insurance rates go down,” Scott said.
He said it will also aid Lee’s Precast in Egypt and help in economic development.
Amory
The Amory Board of Aldermen held a public hearing Sept. 6 for the proposed budget and tax levy for the city, Amory Water Department and the Amory School District for the fiscal year 2022-23.
City clerk Jamie Morgan said the City of Amory Fiscal Year 2023 general budget has a proposed expenditure value of $8,157,349.
“The total mill rate for the City of Amory for FY 2023 is 51.4, which is a two-mill increase from last year. The total mill rate for the City of Amory School District for FY 2023 is 45.65, which is a 6.65 decrease from last year,” she said after the public hearing.
Morgan said the total mill rate for the City of Amory and Amory School District will be 97.05, which is a total decrease of 4.65 mills for both the city and school district.
The total assessed value for the City of Amory for FY 2022 was $62,851,360, and FY 2023 will be approximately $67,232,377.
The total assessed value for the City of Amory School District for FY 2022 was $80,509,971 and FY 2023 will be approximately $86,253,431.
"We're excited where we are right now as far as the revenue receipts this year. As far as the assessed values, we're happy how they came in this year. We're happy with how all of the department heads performed on their budgets for this past year and we're excited about the coming year and the opportunities we have with the resources and funds that are available," said Mayor Corey Glenn after the public hearing.
Nettleton
Nettleton’s total tax millage for the upcoming fiscal year is 34 mills, which continues to hold steady at the same rate.
The breakdown for general revenue and general improvements totals 33 mills. There’s a half-mill each budgeted for park and recreation and fire department purposes. The city’s total revenue and expenditures for Fiscal Year ‘23 balances out at $4,694,133.
There are reserves in the upcoming budget totaling $939,129.00 in the general fund and $127,768.00 in the park department, $1,261,955.00 in the water department and $78,305.00 in the garbage department.
As far as capital improvements for the upcoming fiscal year, the city will continue to work towards replacing 1932 water lines. The city is applying for a matching grant through the Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality for the project.
As far as other improvements, new playground equipment at Roy Black Park, which was provided through a grant, is expected to be installed in October or November. Grants are also budgeted for storm shelters through the Federal Emergency Management Agency, which the city applied for earlier this year.
