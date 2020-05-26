COLUMBUS - Mississippi University for Women’s Campus Renewal Task Force has completed its initial planning to allow the campus community to transition to a more traditional state of operations over the coming weeks.
The Summer Campus Renewal Plan is designed with the goal of ensuring the safety of the campus community while continuing to fulfill the institution’s mission to the best of our ability. The plan is available at https://www.muw.edu/renewal/summer2020.
Subject to whatever federal, state or local regulations may be in place at the time, The W will begin to move to the next phase of its state of operations June 8. This plan is intended to guide the institution as it strives to return to a state closer to its normal operations July 6.
Dr. Scott Tollison, provost and vice president for academic affairs, and Carla Lowery, chief information officer, co-chair the Campus Renewal Task Force.
“Since being convened last month, the Campus Renewal Task Force has been working on plans for both summer and fall. With the release of a plan to guide our summer, the effort being put into planning for the fall continues. Protocols and practices are being examined, classrooms are being measured and calendars are being reviewed--all of which with the goal of safely achieving high-quality learning outcomes," Tollison said.
“As the Task Force continues to plan for the fall semester, the working group chairs will provide a virtual progress report next week. We would like to thank the members of the Task Force, the working groups and the campus community for all of its hard work in developing this plan. Through continued dialogue, we look forward to planning for the fall semester," Lowery added.
As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to evolve, The W’s plans and corresponding policies will also evolve. Planning will be aligned with orders from federal, state and local authorities and guided by recommendations from health agencies including the Mississippi Department of Health and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
As planning continues, please share your thoughts and ideas with members of the Task Force at https://www.muw.edu/renewal.