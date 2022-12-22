mcj-2022-12-21-news-muw-assessment

Jenna Schaefer, Ipsha Aryal, Bethany Vinston, Lillie Pegram and Deja Dailey were part of a group of 67 nursing students from Mississippi University for Women who visited Amory during the fall semester to do a community assessment. Their findings are being compiled into a report to be presented to Mayor Corey Glenn in the spring.

 COURTESY

AMORY – Sixty-seven students from the Mississippi University for Women’s nursing program split into four study groups to visit Amory on four different occasions from September through November to undertake a community assessment, which will be submitted to the mayor next semester.

Newsletters

Tags

Recommended for you