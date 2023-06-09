COLUMBUS – Miranda Flippo is too familiar with difficult circumstances. She also knows determination.
The Mississippi University for Women elementary education major was recently awarded the 2023 Linda Anglin Teacher Preparation Scholarship from the Mississippi Professional Educators (MPE).
"Receiving this scholarship meant so much more than just the money. To have the School of Education select me to represent the university and program demonstrates how much my professors and peers believe in my ability to become an amazing educator. I am a first-generation college student, so this honor has truly inspired me to follow my dream of becoming a teacher," said Flippo.
Initially, Flippo pursued a degree in speech-language pathology. After a few classes, the first-generation college student had a change of heart.
"I hope to inspire and guide young minds the same way I was inspired by amazing teachers and mentors. I hope to become the teacher that brings positivity into the classroom and changes lives,” she said.
While pursuing her new major, Flippo constantly faced challenges and struggles. She has witnessed her mom battle cancer, her sister experienced a severe automobile accident and her hometown, Amory, impacted by a tornado. Flippo credits determination and the support systems of her family and faculty for her success.
"I just wanted to be different. I can keep going. In the beginning, it was going week by week, but every single professor, even if it was online, these people will set up a phone call and say, ‘Call me at my personal number,’” she said.
As part of the scholarship, Flippo received a $500 award and a one-year membership to MPE during MPE’s 2023 Best Practices Symposium. The annual event was held April 1 at The Sheraton-Refuge Conference Center in Flowood. At the conference, she was able to join teachers and practitioners from throughout the state to network, celebrate and learn. Author, motivational speaker and counselor Brittany Wagner served as the keynote speaker.
"Miranda is one of the most driven and resilient students I have ever had the pleasure of teaching. She contributes so much to our classroom environment, her peers, residency mentor teachers and students. She will be a remarkable future educator, and I can't wait to see the impact she makes," said Rose Ford, instructor for The W’s School of Education.
After graduation in 2024, Flippo plans to teach lower elementary near her hometown of Amory.
Flippo added that being a part of MPE broadened her knowledge and passion for education.
"This organization has created an opportunity for me to stand out in this profession as well as grow as an educator. I plan to stay in MPE as well as other educational organizations to better myself and my future students," Flippo said.
Founded in 1979, the Mississippi Professional Educators is Mississippi’s largest and premier organization for professional educators, serving approximately 12,500 teachers, administrators and support personnel. MPE serves members in pre-K through graduate education in both public and private institutions with the purpose of promoting better education for the children of Mississippi. MPE offers an annual scholarship to an MPE student member from each School of Education at Mississippi’s fifteen public and private institutions of higher learning.
