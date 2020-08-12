As of last week, the Monroe County Extension Service was notified of two cases of unsolicited seeds originating from Chinese addresses received by local residents.
Extension agent Randall Nevins reiterated a message previously released by Mississippi Commissioner of Agriculture and Commerce Andy Gipson – don’t plant them.
“If people receive any unsolicited packs, they can contact the Mississippi Bureau of Plants directly [at (662) 325-3390] or call us at [369-4951] to set up an appointment,” Nevins said. “Any foreign seeds could be a threat to our ecosystem. USDA is taking this seriously.”
Gipson said in a telephone interview last Thursday there were reports of unsolicited seeds to date from all but 10 of Mississippi’s 82 counties.
“We have picked up hundreds of these seeds across the state. It’s almost every county in the state where they’ve appeared mysteriously,” he said. “Based on what I’ve figured from other ag commissioners from throughout the country, the two things that seem to be common is people who have ordered off of eCommerce – they’ve ordered something online somewhere. The name Wish keeps coming up. That’s not the only place people have ordered online, but that’s the common place.
“The other common thread is there seems to be people who, in the past, have ordered from a seed catalog in the United States. There are people getting them who have never ordered seeds but have ordered online, so the question is, ‘Where is the mailing list coming from?’ We really don’t have the answer.”
Gipson said there is skepticism the seeds are linked to a brushing scam since reports of unsolicited seeds are so widespread throughout the nation. The U.S. Department of Agriculture, U.S. Postal Service and FBI are investigating the reports.
“Someone spent a bunch of money to ship them to remote parts of Mississippi and the United States of America,” he said.
Nevins and fellow Monroe County Extension Agent Charlie Stokes can’t compare the look of the seeds received to any others they know. Nevins compared their appearance to small rocks.
Last week’s reported cases were sent to addresses just outside of Aberdeen and in Prairie.
The six small seed packets received by Barbara Wilson of Prairie came in an envelope with a label stating it originated in the Guangdong province of China. The contents of the package were labeled as bulbs.
“My first thought was, ‘I had just seen them on the news the night before and I better go and turn these in. I’m not going to even open them,’” she said. “The news said not to plant them, so I wasn’t going to put them in my ground.”
Louise Coulson, who also received seed packs, said some of the packages were marked as containing earrings and wire connectors.
“It’s a little bit of everything from weeds to onions to melons to bulbs, pigweeds, morning glory, blackberries, sunflowers, ryegrass seed, pumpkins and poke salad,” Gipson said, adding the appearance of seeds seem to be different in different cases.
Gipson said reported seeds have been shipped from other regions of China, Iran, Malaysia and Uzbekistan. He said there have been three waves of deliveries of mystery seeds in late May, June and mid- to late-July, which was the biggest influx. In the past two weeks, fewer people have reported them.
Statewide, there have been 12 reports of people who planted mystery seeds before advisories were released against them. Where seeds emerged and were reported, the area has been dug up and removed.
People are urged to turn in the packages in Ziplock bags to county Extension offices or report them to the state plant bureau, where they’re being identified and compiled at a lab. From there, they’re shipped to the USDA for testing.