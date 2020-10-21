ABERDEEN – Since a local chapter of the NAACP was formed in the 1960s with the help of the late General Lee Young, it has only had two presidents – Young and Leon Manning, who has served in that capacity for the past 17 years.
As people just know when the time is right for transitions in life, Manning knew it was time this year for someone else to take the presidency.
“I’m like the gambler, you know when it’s time to fold and know when it’s time to walk away. I know it’s my time to pass to someone else,” he said.
The Rev. James Cook has been nominated to be the next president of the Aberdeen/Monroe County Chapter of the NAACP. The chapter will hold its bi-annual officer elections on Nov. 2 at 5 p.m. at the High Street Community Center in Aberdeen.
He passes along the advice to Cook to stick with it and do the best he can.
The NAACP’s mission is to ensure the political, educational, social and economic equality of rights of all persons and to eliminate racial hatred and racial discrimination.
“A lot of people are misinformed that it’s just for one race but it’s for all races of people. We try to instill being fair to everyone,” Manning said. “We stand for all races of people. If you have a problem, come to us. If we don’t have an answer, we will get an answer.”
Reflecting on his tenure
After retiring from the U.S. Air Force, Manning was a corrections officer for the State of New York but was never an NAACP member until he moved back to Mississippi. Young helped start North Mississippi’s first NAACP chapter in 1964 and in later years, he saw Manning’s leadership potential.
“When I came to Aberdeen from New York, I met Mr. Young. He said, ‘I’m getting old,’ and for two years, he helped me get ready to be president,” Manning said. “During those two years, he taught me to encourage people to always get out and vote. We also got involved in voting redistricting.”
Through his years, the group has monitored Aberdeen city elections and Monroe County elections and reported any potential inaccuracies to the proper clerk.
Also during his tenure, the chapter has expanded its presence outside of Aberdeen.
“We moved over to Amory, parts of Wren and Prairie. We got involved shortly after I started as president in Amory since that’s our sister city. When I started, we had approximately a couple hundred members. We have approximately 125 members now. Some people come in and some people go out. We’re trying to build it up with the new generation,” he said.
Manning will continue to serve as the chapter’s membership chair. He especially wants for the younger generations to be more involved.
“I tried to instill in younger generations to know their rights. A person who is incarcerated loses their privileges but they don’t lose their rights,” he said.
A lasting legacy of his tenure as president has been implementing and growing the annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day motorcade and church service.
“I want to say thanks for all of the support I’ve received through the years,” he said.
Manning thanked his wife, Oraleatha, and noted he has four children, seven grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, seven brothers and three sisters.