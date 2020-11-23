ABERDEEN – In January, the Rev. James Cook will officially be sworn in as the third president of the Aberdeen/Monroe County Chapter of the NAACP. As far as the future goes under his leadership, he aims to build on countywide partnerships and grow membership.
“It’s a great honor to be able to serve mankind. I’m excited about it and am looking forward to building on what former presidents have already done,” he said. “I want this organization to be a buffer between all the negative rhetoric.”
A membership campaign will stretch from Dec. 1 through Jan. 31, and the chapter’s goal is to sign up 1,000 new members. The membership fee is $30 annually, and chapter members meet the first Monday of each month at 5 p.m. at the High Street Community Center in Aberdeen.
“Within the next 30 to 45 days, I plan to visit every municipality in Monroe County to share information and to seek new members. I hope to partner with churches, chambers, Main Streets, school districts, health departments, police departments, the Red Cross, hospitals, clinics and any organization that desires a more perfect union and justice for all. Together we can be better,” he said.
He wants to get more churches involved, saying the church that generates the most new members will receive a large TV for church use.
“I think the biggest benefit of joining is being on the right side of justice, the right side of truth. Maybe when we’re all gone, our grandkids may ask the question, ‘Where was granddad with this? Where was grandmom with this?,’” he said.
In 2021, he also hopes for a countywide conference and a leadership workshop for ninth-graders.
The late General Lee Young founded the local NAACP chapter in the 1960s, and Leon Manning served as president for the past 17 years following Young’s tenure.
“We’ve been looking at social injustice, primarily in the Aberdeen and Prairie communities. I’ve always worked with Mr. Manning, even as a pastor at Pilgrim Rest Church here in Aberdeen. We met informally and talked about means and ways to improve things,” Cook said.
He has steered Hands On Aberdeen for the past several years and professionally has led trainings for organizations such as the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation, the Mississippi Association of Supervisors, the Mississippi Municipal League, the Mississippi Community College Board and various law enforcement agencies across the state.
He plans to carry on the same demeanor he has during those trainings while serving as NAACP president.
“It’s just going to be me being me. I don’t have a tough guy approach. I love people. I enjoy people. I love what I do and I’m blessed to do what I love,” he said.
Cook sees his new position as an opportunity to bring about a greater awareness through removing barriers of all means.
“I want to do that through enlightenment. I want to articulate the mission of the NAACP, which is to ensure the political, educational, social and economic equality of rights of all persons and to eliminate race-based discrimination,” he said. “My strategy includes awareness combined with legal challenges if warranted. I want to use this pulpit to underpin the mistreatment of people of all races, color, creed, ethnicity and/or religion.
“During the heyday of the Jim Crow Era, the NAACP was created by a group of blacks and whites for the underprivileged. It’s important for people to understand the N in NAACP is for national, not negro.”
More information about the chapter is available on Facebook by searching Monroe County, Mississippi NAACP. The chapter can also be reached at P.O. Box 1344, Aberdeen, MS 39730.