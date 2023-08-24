An event worker removes the tarp of the Emmett Till statue during its unveiling, Friday, Oct. 21, 2022 in Greenwood, Miss. President Joe Biden will sign a proclamation on Tuesday to create the Emmett Till and Mamie Till-Mobley National Monument across three sites in Illinois and Mississippi, according to a White House official.
ABERDEEN – Aug. 28 marks the 68th anniversary of the murder of 14-year-old Emmett Till, who was later recognized as an iconic figure of the Civil Rights Movement. This weekend, a wellness walk sponsored by the Aberdeen/Monroe County chapter of the NAACP will honor his life.
“We’re trying to get 120 men, which would be the equivalent of one person walking roughly a mile from Aberdeen to Drew, Mississippi, and this is all in commemoration of Emmett Till’s murder,” said Rev. James Cook, president of the Aberdeen/Monroe County chapter of the NAACP.
The wellness walk will be Aug. 26 beginning at 7 a.m. at St. Peter’s United Methodist Church at 503 Hwy. 25. Assembly begins at 6:30 a.m. He invites not only Black men but men of all races and ethnic backgrounds to participate. Entry fee is $20.
Till, a Chicago native visiting relatives near Drew during the summer of 1955, was accused of offending a white woman at a grocery store, which led to his lynching and murder.
His body was recovered three days later from the Tallahatchie River.
The woman’s husband, Roy Bryant, and his brother, J.W. Milam, were acquitted of Till’s murder but later confessed and shared details of the murder, which gained worldwide attention and continues to be a hot topic nearly 70 years later.
“I think it’s just a part of the ongoing awareness that we all, as bad as it is, must embrace. It happened, it was wrong and as things seemingly are now in our country with division and tension being what it is, simply bringing awareness might prevent it or something similar from happening again,” Cook said.
He hopes Saturday’s walk will bring more awareness to younger generations and let history act as a learning lesson.
“I think it would be an awesome idea if African-American men could come together, not for revenge, but as brothers and recognize what occurred and how much it impacted guys just like me who were terrified for what happened to Emmett Till. Our parents instilled the same thing could happen to us,” Cook said. “If left unspoken, it lets a generation know it still lies within us. I pray that raising the consciousness ensures it will never happen again.”
Saturday’s walk also commemorates the 60th anniversary of the March on Washington. Held on Aug. 28, 1963, the march focused on economic rights and civil rights for Black people. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. delivered his famous “I Have a Dream” speech during the event.
The March on Washington, which attracted roughly 250,000 people, helped give way for the passage of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 and the Voting Rights Act of 1965.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CDT SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to
114.
* WHERE...Portions of East Arkansas, North Mississippi,
Southeast Missouri and West Tennessee.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM CDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Heat indices are expected to remain very
hot overnight this week. There may not be much relief from the
heat overnight.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
&&