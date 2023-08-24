Emmett Till Statue

An event worker removes the tarp of the Emmett Till statue during its unveiling, Friday, Oct. 21, 2022 in Greenwood, Miss. President Joe Biden will sign a proclamation on Tuesday to create the Emmett Till and Mamie Till-Mobley National Monument across three sites in Illinois and Mississippi, according to a White House official. 

 Rogelio V. Solis I AP

ABERDEEN – Aug. 28 marks the 68th anniversary of the murder of 14-year-old Emmett Till, who was later recognized as an iconic figure of the Civil Rights Movement. This weekend, a wellness walk sponsored by the Aberdeen/Monroe County chapter of the NAACP will honor his life.

Newsletters

Tags

Recommended for you