ABERDEEN – Two back-to-back activities being hosted by the Aberdeen/Monroe County chapter of the NAACP Feb. 25 are aimed to promote unity and health.
The chapter’s 3K unity run/walk will begin at 9 a.m. at St. Peter’s United Methodist Church, located at 503 Hwy 25.
Registration begins at 8:30 a.m., and the entry fee is $20 for adults and $10 for kids. Children 10 and younger can participate for free. T-shirts will be available while supplies last.
There will be first-, second- and third-place prizes for the top runners and walkers.
The 3K benefits the chapter’s scholarship program.
“In partnering with the Aberdeen School District, your participation will go a long way in assisting us to provide scholarships for those worthy students who are not A or B students. Our scholarships will focus on C students. If you truly believe education is the way up and out, come out and be a part of this 3K,” said chapter president the Rev. James. Cook.
The chapter is also partnering with OnynCare Health to provide free COVID-19 booster shots from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. at Holy Temple Fellowship Hall, located at 616 S Franklin St.
For more information about the 3K, call (662) 295-2561 and for more information about the vaccination event, call (662) 369-0842.
