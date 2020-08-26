BECKER – A Becker man is facing drug possession charges following an ongoing investigation of the sale of drugs in Becker Bottom.
According to a press release from the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, Willie Neal Easter, 59, was charged with two counts of possession of crystal methamphetamine, one count of possession of amphetamines and one count of possession of hydrocodone.
This case is part of an ongoing investigation by Monroe County Sheriff’s Office narcotics investigators. According to the press release, investigators obtained a search warrant for Easter’s residence at 50008 Halfway Cr. Three other people were present at the time of the search and were arrested on misdemeanor charges.
Monroe County Justice Court Judge Brandon Davis set bond for Easter at $50,000. He is currently on probation with the Mississippi Department of Corrections, and investigators will charge him as a habitual offender due to his prior offenses.