According to the Amory Police Department, a search warrant was executed April 30 by the APD, Monroe County Sheriff’s Office and North Mississippi Narcotics at a residence alongside E Avenue. In total, 118 grams of marijuana, 86 grams of cocaine and approximately $5,200 in cash was seized.
Through the investigation, Markel J. Robinson, 24, of Amory was charged with possession of marijuana with intent – enhanced by a firearm, possession of a controlled substance with intent – enhanced by a firearm and drug-related child endangerment. Raheem J. Warren, 26, of Smithville was charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent.
As of Monday morning, bond for Robinson and Warren was not set, and both men were being held in the City of Amory Jail.
In separate cases, Dearius L. Hughes, 20, of Amory was charged with sexual battery, statutory rape and child molesting. Monroe County Justice Court Judge Sarah Stevens set bond at $35,000. Hughes is free on bond.
Deanne Y. Smith, 56, of Amory was charged with DUI - 3rd offense. Judge Stevens set bond at $2,000 and as of Monday morning, Smith was being held at the Monroe County Detention Center.