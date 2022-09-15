ABERDEEN – A man who led authorities on a high-speed pursuit in 2020 and caused a head-on collision that claimed the life of a Starkville man was sentenced to 20 years for manslaughter in Monroe County Circuit Court.
Eric William Patton of Natchez pleaded guilty in the case, which included charges of DUI and failure to stop for an officer’s vehicle.
Assisted by the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, the Aberdeen Police Department was operating a safety checkpoint on Highway 45 near the Tennessee-Tombigbee Waterway bridge Oct. 25, 2020 when Patton swerved his vehicle off the road and into the median at 12:45 a.m. to avoid law enforcement, according to reports at the time.
He drove north in the southbound lane of Highway 45 into oncoming traffic at high speeds. Deputies were unable to catch up to Patton’s vehicle and stop it to avoid a collision. After traveling through Aberdeen in the wrong lane for three miles, Patton collided head on with a 2018 Toyota Camry a quarter mile past the Highway 25 intersection.
The wreck claimed the life of Marqueze Deonte Lawston, 22, who died at the scene, and the driver of the Camry was taken to the hospital in serious condition.
Patton was also taken to the hospital for treatment and later picked up in Louisiana after an arrest warrant was issued.
In his initial court appearance nearly a month after the wreck, Monroe County Justice Court Judge Sarah Stevens set Patton’s bond at $1 million.
In addition to the manslaughter sentence, Circuit Court Judge Kelly Mims sentenced 10 years served, 15 years suspended and five years probation for the DUI charge and 40 years suspended for the failure to stop charge.
Lawston’s mother, Shanetra Lawston, previously filed a civil suit in Monroe County Circuit Court against Patton as well.
