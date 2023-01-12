PRAIRIE – This weekend will mark the beginning of a new reoccurring professional shooting competition, which will continually attract several out-of-state contestants to the Prairie Industrial Site.
Organizer Dean Irvin of Aberdeen said there will be an American Rimfire Association (ARA) tournament the second weekend of the month most months for the next year, which is considered an unlimited rifle competition, and another Auto Bench Rest Association competition the fourth weekend of each month for factory shoots, meaning people can bring any .22 rifle with a scope to participate.
Through the ARA competition, special .22 rifles are used to shoot small targets. He described it like shooting at a dot the size of the tip of a pencil from 50 yards away.
Irvin has excelled in several of the shooting competitions.
“Three months ago, I started working with the county supervisors (to acquire a building). I found out there was a range being given away in Louisiana. We installed this range in Prairie, which is 25 lanes, Immediately after we secured it, we set a tournament for Jan. 13 and 14. Four days after that, it was full. We have 50 contestants coming to town, who will be staying in Aberdeen and eating and dining in town,” said Irvin during last week’s Aberdeen Board of Aldermen meeting.
He expressed his appreciation to the board of supervisors for its support.
He said the building, Prairie Station, is unique to the southeast, adding the closest indoor ranges for this type of shooting are in Georgia, Virginia and Arkansas.
“Everything there has been done with donations. The rest has been out of pocket from the guys who shoot,” Irvin said.
He thanked Don Tucker, Tommy Cole, Larry McGill, Jason Osburn, Bud Snell, Charles Knight, Bobby Young, Bob Bass and John Laseter of Mississippi; Greg Johnson and Jason Thornhill of Louisiana; and William Casey and Phil Blissitt of Georgia for their contributions.
He said only three contestants for this weekend’s inaugural tournament live within 50 miles, with others coming from as far as Texas and West Virginia.
The ARA tournaments are considered more of a professional shooting league that comes with national recognition. The tournaments are open to anyone who wants to participate.
“With the first tournament, we’re going to have it where people can come in and see how things are done,” Irvin said.
For this weekend’s event, which begins at 6 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. Saturday, the Prairie RCDC will sell food as a fundraiser. It will be held at Building 1 at the industrial site, located alongside Highway 382.
As far as use of the shooting range, Irvin said part of the agreement with the board of supervisors for the building was for the Monroe County 4H and the Boy Scouts to use it. There are 25 shooting benches in the indoor range.
The competitions have national sponsors, including Eley Ammunitions, which Irvin said is probably one of the more premier Olympic ammunition companies in the world.
For more information about tournaments, call (662) 640-1979.
