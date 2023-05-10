ABERDEEN – Aberdeen’s observance of the National Day of Prayer May 4 took on a more localized approach by recognizing and praying for those impacted by March 24’s EF-3 tornado.
Although Aberdeen was not in the tornado’s path, last week’s National Day of Prayer honored people in neighboring communities impacted and first responders, utility workers, local leaders and federal representatives helping with recovery efforts.
“There are so many things that we, the City of Aberdeen and this county, have a lot to be thankful for with all the tragedy,” said Mayor Charles Scott.
He said in conversations with Federal Emergency Management Agency officials, the energy and support Monroe County has shown following the tornado has not gone unnoticed.
“Since the tornado, we’ve come up with a model, Monroe Strong, and that is being shown on a daily basis with the support we’ve shown to each other with churches going out and helping so many people and setting up opportunities for people to recover. With our supervisors, emergency personnel and public works people being out there from day one, they’ve all been doing their job at the highest level to support those affected. It’s important that we listen to those giving back and we say a prayer because that’s the strength of Monroe County,” Scott said.
Aberdeen High School senior Caleb Roberson, who was injured when the tornado struck his family’s home in Egypt, shared recollections of that night.
“When they say don’t wait, don’t wait,” he said of responding to severe weather alerts. “I remember hearing my mom yelling, ‘Get down, get down,’ and the lights went out and the house shook as hard as it could and we all hit the ground.”
He and family members were hospitalized following the tornado, which completely destroyed their home.
Aberdeen’s observance of the National Day of Prayer included scripture and prayer from police chief Quinell Shumpert, Monroe County Sheriff Kevin Crook, Rev. Danny Gladney, Pastor George L. Kendrick, Evangelist Ida Mae Eacholes and music minister Lynn Pigford.
Tirion and Lekeven Brown, Lana Bullock and Jakihya White also sang songs.
The Aberdeen and Amory police and fire departments; Monroe County Sheriff’s Office; Cedar Creek and Wren Volunteer Fire Departments; Aberdeen and Amory electric departments; Monroe County and 4-County electric power associations; Monroe County, Mississippi and Federal emergency management agencies; MedStat; Monroe Regional Hospital; North Mississippi Medical Center Gilmore-Amory; the Monroe County Coroner’s Office; public works and road departments; the Monroe County Board of Supervisors; and Aberdeen and Amory boards of aldermen were recognized during last week’s event.
This year’s national Bible verse was James 5:16B – “Therefore confess your sins to each other and pray for each other so that you may be healed. The prayer of a righteous person is powerful and effective.”
