AMORY – During a March 13 change of command ceremony at Camp McCain Training Center in Grenada, leadership of the Mississippi National Guard’s 1st Squadron 98th Cavalry Regiment changed responsibilities from Wren native LTC William 'Tyki' Jurney to LTC Lee Greco.
Jurney took command of the cavalry regiment in December 2018, serving the same leadership role his father, Louis M. Jurney, Jr., held beginning during Operation Iraqi Freedom when it was a tank battalion.
The squadron includes roughly 500 soldiers and armories located in Amory, Batesville, Booneville, Corinth, Fulton, Iuka and Pontotoc. Growing up, Tyki spent plenty of time at Amory’s National Guard armory, and several soldiers there helped raise him and mold his future military aspirations.
"The opportunity to lead soldiers across north Mississippi has been a true honor that has given me a real sense of purpose. Unique to the National Guard, the soldiers you lead have grown up in your local communities and a few have gone to the same school, church and other programs. Seeing these citizen soldiers grow and gain confidence in their ability to lead and accomplish challenging missions proved to be a true blessing,” he said.
Since assuming the leadership role more than three years ago, soldiers have undergone some challenging missions.
"The Army National Guard continues to be a great opportunity for citizens to sharpen their leadership skills, which transfer into their civilian careers. The only way to grow is to remove yourself from your comfort zone. Our unit covered a range of missions from deployments the past three years to include the Middle East, civil unrest deterrence, COVID-19 response and a rotation to the toughest collective training event offered at the National Training Center in Fort Irwin, California.
"You can't lead over 500 soldiers on your own. Mentoring and grooming leaders at all levels is the key to forming and performing as a successful unit. I've been blessed to have very talented leaders at all levels that made my time with the cavalry squadron a success. I know this success will continue with the new commander, Lt. Col. Greco. I've also learned from these leaders and gained invaluable experience that will serve me for the rest of my career,” Tyki said.
He added the increased number of missions during his tenure as commander has helped sharpen soldiers’ skills and preparedness.
"Our operational tempo has been high the last several years. The positive side is the many repetitions and experiences our soldiers were provided. With more practice comes more efficient execution, and I can confidently say our soldiers work great as a team, as evident in their several mission successes the past few years,” Tyki said.
Even though the leadership opportunity with the squadron has ended, he is looking ahead to his next military opportunity.
"In the near future I will be attending the resident Senior Service College, or War College, in Carlisle Barracks, Pennsylvania. The school makes me eligible for the next rank, which is colonel. My goal is to be reassigned back to the 155th Armored Brigade Combat Team once I return. I've spent over 20 years with this brigade, and this team is my second family,” he said.
Looking ahead
Greco has nearly 20 years of military experience and through his new leadership role, he has a desire for soldiers to take pride in the organization. He wants to ensure the squadron’s soldiers receive the recognition they deserve for their commitments and accomplishments.
“It’s an extremely difficult job very few are willing to do,” Greco said of goals of his tenure as commander.
Tyki said he is a proven leader with ample combat and local civil mission experience.
“I had the opportunity to witness his leadership in our first tour to Iraq and during a rotation at the National Training Center in 2017, he performed superbly at both. He is most definitely the right leader for this challenging position,” he said.
Greco enlisted in the Mississippi National Guard in May 2002 and he immediately entered the Reserved Officer Training Corps (ROTC).
“I received my commission from ROTC as an infantry officer in 2004 and served with 1st Battalion, 155th Infantry Regiment for the next 12 years. In 2005, I mobilized for Operation Iraqi Freedom as a rifle platoon leader with Company C and conducted counter-insurgency operations south of Baghdad. After returning from Iraq, I served in various positions within the battalion, including scout platoon leader and battalion signal officer,” he said.
His second mobilization to Iraq came in 2009 as the commander of Company A in Biloxi, which provided security for logistic convoys and counter-mortar patrols in the vicinity of Joint Base Balad.
After his return, he assumed command of Headquarters Company in McComb.
“In 2012, I became the operations officer for 1st Squadron, 98th Cavalry Regiment in Amory and later as the executive officer for 2nd Battalion, 198th Armored Regiment in Senatobia. Following a 2017 National Training Center rotation, I served as the state training officer. I currently serve as the mobilization readiness officer for MSARNG (Mississippi Active Reserve National Guard).
As far as education, Greco earned a bachelor of music degree from the University of Southern Mississippi. He is a graduate of the U.S. Army infantry officer basic, scout leader, pathfinder, maneuver captain career, signal officer career courses and the Army National Guard force management, intermediate level education, advanced operations and defense strategy courses.
He lives in Madison with his wife, Amanda, and daughter, Olivia.
“I plan on going back to the basics by focusing heavily on individual and crew training. The past few years with 1st Squadron, 98th Cavalry Regiment have been very focused on collective training to support the Exportable Combat Training Center (XCTC) exercise and National Training Center (NTC) rotation. I plan on using the post-NTC time to train scout tasks, such as land navigation; communications training; individual- and crew-served weapons training; and evaluation of routes and obstacles to our soldiers.
“Cavalry scouts are expected to perform complex analysis of routes, bridges and obstacles in combat conditions to ensure trafficability for large military formations with heavy equipment,” Greco said.
He also said soldiers will focus heavily on recruiting and retention to grow the unit and build readiness.
“It takes a very special person to serve in cavalry. We need smart, tough and athletic soldiers who enjoy being in a field environment and training hard for combat operations. Cavalry scouts and their logistical support can expect harsh field conditions and long hours both in training and in operational environments. There are only 16 armored reconnaissance squadrons in the Army, five of which are in the National Guard, so it really highlights just how rare soldiers like this really are. We are always looking for recruits who really want to do something unique in the military,” Greco said.