STRONG – A strong line of storms associated with a massive tornado outbreak in Texas and Oklahoma March 21 left minimal marks and no injuries on southern parts of Monroe County the following day.

According to Monroe County Emergency Management Agency Director Donna Sanderson, the National Weather Service-Memphis reported the storm produced an EF-1 tornado that struck the area. 

According to Monroe County Sheriff Kevin Crook, damage included downed trees, power lines and power poles, in addition to minimal structural and fence damage.

He said the bulk of the damage was reported on Strong and Darracott roads and Lakeview Drive, just north of the Clay County line.

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus