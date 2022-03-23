A LOCALLY OWNED NEWSPAPER DEDICATED TO THE SERVICE OF GOD AND MANKIND.
People work to move downed pine trees in Strong after a powerful storm swept through the area March 22.
Tin is pictured ripped up from an outbuilding in Strong following last week's storm.
Managing Editor
STRONG – A strong line of storms associated with a massive tornado outbreak in Texas and Oklahoma March 21 left minimal marks and no injuries on southern parts of Monroe County the following day.
According to Monroe County Emergency Management Agency Director Donna Sanderson, the National Weather Service-Memphis reported the storm produced an EF-1 tornado that struck the area.
According to Monroe County Sheriff Kevin Crook, damage included downed trees, power lines and power poles, in addition to minimal structural and fence damage.
He said the bulk of the damage was reported on Strong and Darracott roads and Lakeview Drive, just north of the Clay County line.
Ray is the managing editor of the Monroe Journal.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
A few clouds. Low 39F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph..
A few clouds. Low 39F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph.
Updated: March 23, 2022 @ 4:17 pm
Sorry, an error occurred.
Are you a Chickasaw Journal subscriber? Sign up to view our weekly e-editions each Wednesday with just a click.
Are you an Itawamba Times subscriber? Sign up to view our weekly e-editions each Wednesday with just a click.
Are you a Monroe Journal subscriber? Sign up to view our weekly e-editions each Wednesday with just a click.
Are you a New Albany Gazette subscriber? Sign up to view our weekly e-editions each Wednesday with just a click.
Are you a Pontotoc Progress subscriber? Sign up to view our weekly e-editions each Wednesday with just a click.
Are you a Southern Sentinel subscriber? Sign up to view our weekly e-editions each Wednesday with just a click.
Are you a Daily Journal subscriber? Sign up to view our daily e-editions each morning with just a click.
Get weekly recaps during Mississippi's annual legislative session, plus breaking alerts, from our state politics team.
Get news sent to your inbox as it happens, as well as our top stories each week.
You'll receive our top headlines each morning, seven days a week, as well as each weekday afternoon.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.