This article is part one of a three-part series the Monroe Journal is publishing about the adverse effect neglecting health care due to the pandemic can mean both to individuals and medical facilities serving Monroe County.
Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, hospitals and clinics have witnessed a downturn in patient visits as fear of contracting the virus has led to furloughed employees and financial losses.
From a health standpoint, for individuals to deprive themselves of medical care could lead to a lasting negative impact, which could worsen an already serious condition.
“At the doctor’s office, the risk of catching it is probably much less there than other places that you go. The danger of not managing your diabetes or not doing cancer screenings is much greater than the risk of contracting the disease,” said Access Family Health Services Executive Director Marilyn Sumerford.
In the pandemic’s early stages, Monroe Regional Hospital CEO Chris Chandler said the unknown impact of people who neglect health care could have negative effects on patients.
“As a health care professional, I would never advise someone out of fear of the disease not to seek health care when they have an actual chronic condition that is a reality,” Chandler said.
Now that Gov. Tate Reeves has lifted various orders, opening Mississippi back up for business, the health care industry is in need of the public’s support as much as the public is in need of the health care industry.
For your health
Even though inpatient and outpatient numbers are returning to normal rates at Monroe County’s health care facilities, local medical providers urge people to not put off seeking care when needed.
“I think a lot of people are having vague-type symptoms that four months ago may have prompted a visit. They’re taking the wait and see approach now. I think that one of the major things people don’t need to ignore would be chest pain and stroke-type symptoms. If you have a period when you’re not making your words like you should and that resolves after a few minutes and you don’t seek any attention or you have a period where you have weakness on one side of your body and it resolves and you don’t seek attention, those are instances where you could potentially have a bad outcome if you don’t have attention,” said Dr. Stephen Hathcock, who serves North Mississippi Medical Center Gilmore-Amory’s Emergency Room.
He added people who don’t self-treat other conditions such as diabetes and hypertension with medication and proper lifestyles are subject to having worsening problems. Patients’ blood pressure and blood sugar rates need to remain in check as much as maintenance medicines such as those treating depression and cholesterol need to continually be taken.
Diabetes and hypertension left unchecked could lead to heart and kidney disease, strokes and ulterations.
Dr. Kevin Hayes, who works emergency services at Monroe Regional Hospital, said it’s important for people to continue annual physical exams as well.
“From an ER standpoint, if you’re experiencing chest pain, shortness of breath, change in mental status, it’s important you come into the Emergency Room to be evaluated for possible heart attacks and strokes,” he said. “From a clinic standpoint, I would say if you’re experiencing any cough, any fever above 100, I think it’s very important to at least go to your clinic and see your provider to be tested to make sure you don’t have COVID-19. At least that way, you don’t expose your loved ones to COVID-19. If your loved ones happened to have hypertension, diabetes or heart disease, that’s going to put them at an increased risk of bad outcomes when it comes to COVID-19. No one wants to end up on a ventilator with COVID-19 because generally your chances are not very good.”
To some degree, the pandemic has been mentally taxing on most people, which adds another element of seeking care.
“Step one is realizing things are spiraling out of control. I think step two is realizing that we’re here to help. As far as if you’re depressed and you feel like you need to be seen, in the medical profession, we have taken proper steps to make you safe and make it okay for you to come in. People’s fears should not overtake their need to seek medical attention,” Dr. Hathcock said, adding telehealth and curbside visits are available to make visits accommodating to help patients.
Dr. Hayes personally takes a multivitamin and a zinc tablet daily to help his immunity.
“I think that’s a good idea for everyone to take to decrease their chances of getting COVID-19 and keeping their immune system supercharged,” he said.
We’re open
Dr. Hathcock said there are stop gaps in place at all North Mississippi Health Services facilities to try preventing coronavirus and to identify patients of suspicion. All clinics are mandating social distancing rules, checking people’s temperatures as they enter and taking inventory of those with coronavirus signs and symptoms.
“As far as in the hospitals, we take your temperature upon arrival. We ask a series of signs and symptoms questions such as ‘Have you had a fever?’ ‘Have you been exposed to anyone with coronavirus?’ and ‘Have you had a cough, a sore throat or body aches?’ Those people are identified as a potential infectious person and treated as such to protect them and to protect everyone else if they were to have it,” Dr. Hathcock said.
When someone positive for coronavirus comes to NMMC Gilmore-Amory, there are measures to contain any infections such as being placed in negative pressure rooms and providers wearing gloves, shields and masks.
Sumerford said Access still has a number of similar protective measures in place to keep patients safe and comfortable to seek medical care.
Dr. Hayes added there are precautions in place at Monroe Regional Hospital to reduce patients’ risk of COVID-19 exposure. There is a designated room in its ER to isolate coronavirus patients from other patients. In the waiting rooms, there’s only one visitor allowed while others are recommended to stay in their vehicles.
“I still think it’s very important to exercise social distancing when you’re out in crowds, whether it be with friends or at the supermarket. Wear a mask, wash your hands frequently, use hand sanitizer and try to stay at least six feet away from others if possible. It’s not going away,” he said. “It’s still here and it’s probably going to be here for a long time and it’s probably going to get worse again – just my thoughts.”
Dr. Hathcock said as the pace of life has slowed down through the pandemic, it’s been a good opportunity for people to reflect on how they can devote more time to living healthier through exercise, stress management and better diets.