ABERDEEN – A drug arrest earlier this month was the tipping point for Monroe County Justice Court Judge Brandon Davis to revoke bond for a repeat offender.
What helped through the initial court process was a petition signed by 30 residents of his neighborhood explaining consistent issues such as his reckless driving, along with gunshots and suspicious activity at his residence.
“The community worked with us to let the judge know this is a serious situation that needs to be addressed. What he did was within his rights as a judge to revoke bond,” Monroe County Sheriff Kevin Crook said of Johnny Drake’s arrest.
Drake, who has been charged with dozens of offenses throughout the past decade, was arrested July 11 for possession of a controlled substance.
He was already on the June docket for Monroe County Circuit Court for two counts of possession of methamphetamine and a separate simple assault on a law enforcement officer indictment, but court activity has slowed down due to COVID-19 precautions.
This case was the second Monroe County Sheriff’s Office case this year in that a community petition gave a judge more insight to prevent the subject from being able to be free on bond.
“This is one way we can work together to solve ongoing problems in these communities. Our judges are working with us. It takes every part working together,” Crook said. “If a community wants to come together, first contact us and have a point person to make us aware of what’s going on so we can know. We may be working on it already from a different angle.”
The MCSO is in the process of organizing community meetings at locations throughout the county with citizens concerned about a variety of issues.
For more information, contact the MCSO at 369-2468.